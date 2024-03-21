Lake Street Capital Boosts OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $4.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPTN

OptiNose Price Performance

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $138,078. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OptiNose by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,699,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.