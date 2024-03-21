Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.02.

NYSE RKT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,544,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

