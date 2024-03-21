Morgan Stanley Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $417.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $417.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Shares of ACN opened at $380.44 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $253.03 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.67. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

