ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

ESAB stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. ESAB has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $106.56.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

