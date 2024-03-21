Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

NYSE HWM opened at $67.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

