New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NYCB. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.34.

NYSE NYCB opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

