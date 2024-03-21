PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. New Street Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.6 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after purchasing an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,529,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 234,189 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

