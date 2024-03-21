Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

CLSA upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. CLSA currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu Stock Up 2.0 %

FUTU stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. Futu has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.