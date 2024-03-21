Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.