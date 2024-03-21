Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

MGIC opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $601.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

