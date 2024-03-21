Citigroup Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $620.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $580.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

