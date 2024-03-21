Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

