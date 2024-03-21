Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
