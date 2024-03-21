Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $7.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.