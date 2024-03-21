HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HRT stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

