PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

