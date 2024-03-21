Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Investor AB raised its holdings in Neonode by 821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neonode by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

