Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kaman by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Kaman by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

