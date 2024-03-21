Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.35.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.52. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.