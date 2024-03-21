UBS Group Cuts Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

