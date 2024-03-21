Barclays Raises Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $21.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $267.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

