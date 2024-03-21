Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

