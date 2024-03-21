SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.