SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
