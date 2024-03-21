Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE WPM opened at C$60.88 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$71.39. The stock has a market cap of C$27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5873812 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

