Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $789.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

