Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

VTR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.