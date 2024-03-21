Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

WSR stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.95%.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.