ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $152.59 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 29.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ICF International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ICF International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ICF International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

