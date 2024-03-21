Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

