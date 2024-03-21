Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

