Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 516.95%.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $426,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.