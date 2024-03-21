Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

DFS stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.