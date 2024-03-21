StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.4 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

