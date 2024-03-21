Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

