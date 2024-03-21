B. Riley Raises Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $5.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Telos Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

