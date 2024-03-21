Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

TRDA stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $448.56 million, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of -0.52. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $777,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $192,689 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,009,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

