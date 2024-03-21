American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.