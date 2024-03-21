Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.