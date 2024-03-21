Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

