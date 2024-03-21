The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LGL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.