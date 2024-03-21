Adobe Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2025 earnings at $16.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $519.14 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

