Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quarterhill

Quarterhill Stock Down 2.2 %

Quarterhill Company Profile

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$208.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.70. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77.

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.