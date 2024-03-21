Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $192.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.