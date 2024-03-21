Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.14. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $362,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $808,485 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

