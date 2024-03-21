2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Analysts predict that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

