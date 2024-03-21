StockNews.com Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ YY opened at $31.89 on Monday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

