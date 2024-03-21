Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares to Split on Friday, March 29th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.

Capcom Stock Down 0.9 %

CCOEY opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.27. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

