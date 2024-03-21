Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

