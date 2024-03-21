China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

