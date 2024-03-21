Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Europe from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $90.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. Celsius has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

