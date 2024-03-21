Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Insider Acquires £50,475 in Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43).

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £935 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.33, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.85.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

