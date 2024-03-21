Stephen Daintith Buys 33 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 33 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($194.09).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 466.70 ($5.94) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 522.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 595.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,228.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 600 ($7.64) in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

